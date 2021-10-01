LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 65th St. James Court Art Show begins on Friday, October 1st.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the artists before the big weekend.
The St. James Court Art Show is a juried fine arts and contemporary crafts show featuring more than 600 artists from around the U.S. It is held among the country’s largest collection of Victorian homes in the heart of historic Old Louisville. During this three-day event, hundreds of thousands of guests will discover unique works in 17 artistic mediums, from clay to wood, and everything in between.
This 4-square block, outdoor art show takes place annually on the first weekend of October, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Six unique sections, one art show. St. James Court, Belgravia Court, Fourth Street, 3rd Street, 1300 Section, West End Baptist Church.
The St. James Court Art Show
October 1, 2 & 3
Friday & Saturday 10a.m. – 6p.m.
Sunday 10a.m. – 5p.m.
Historic Old Louisville
Free Admission. Rain or Shine. No pets allowed.
St. James Court Art Show is committed to the health and safety of the artists and visitors. Facemasks are recommended for those who are not fully vaccinated or are immunocompromised. And please stay home if you are feeling sick.
Click here to get connected to the St. James Court Art Show.
