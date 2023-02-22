LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chicken Coop Theatre Company is going to take you back to the 1990s.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a their latest production, I Love the 90s Variety Show.

From Nirvana to NSYNC, from Mariah to Morrissette, The Chicken Coop Theatre Company promises it will be “Da Bomb”.

Prepare for a sea of flannel and “Rachel” haircuts.

Expect a night full of music and sketch comedy paying tribute to the 90s.

 

I Love the 90s Variety Show

February 24th & 25th

7:00 Each Day

PLAY Louisville

1101 E. Washington St

Louisville, KY 40206

Tickets $20

 

Click here to get connected to the I Love the 90s Variety Show.

 

