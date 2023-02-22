LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Chicken Coop Theatre Company is going to take you back to the 1990s.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look a their latest production, I Love the 90s Variety Show.
From Nirvana to NSYNC, from Mariah to Morrissette, The Chicken Coop Theatre Company promises it will be “Da Bomb”.
Prepare for a sea of flannel and “Rachel” haircuts.
Expect a night full of music and sketch comedy paying tribute to the 90s.
I Love the 90s Variety Show
February 24th & 25th
7:00 Each Day
PLAY Louisville
1101 E. Washington St
Louisville, KY 40206
Tickets $20
Click here to get connected to the I Love the 90s Variety Show.
