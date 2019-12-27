LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Derby City Curling Club brings the sport to Louisville.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined the group for another round.
Curling is a team sport which involves sliding granite stones on ice and sweeping the area in front of them to direct them to desired locations.
Two teams take turns sliding their stones towards a target (house).
Each team has eight stones, each player throwing twice.
Points are scored by placing your stones closest to the center of the target.
Following the success of Team USA in the recent 2018 Winter Olympics, the group started a club for anyone interested in learning the basics of the sport and competing in an official USA Curling Club.
2018 Gold Medalist Tyler George will make an appearance with the Derby City Curling Club, January 24 & 25.
The Derby City Curling Club, the only curling club in the area, has started hosting lessons and practice on Thursday evenings at Alpine Ice Arena on Gardiner Lane.
