LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many trees can be identified by their leaves, but what about in the winter time?
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser stopped by the Louisville Nature Center to learn how to identify trees.
You can get started by looking at bark, growth patterns, buds and leaf scars. Leaves and branching can generally be arranged in one of three ways: opposite, alternate, or whorled. If the leaves and branches fall into the opposite category, you can usually find the family of the tree with the acronym, A MADCAP Bucking Horse. Then you look at the leaves (some trees still have leaves like oaks and beeches), then buds and leaf scars, then bark, and then pith. You can cut open some twigs to look at the pith. It’s the tissue in the stems of vascular plants that transports nutrients throughout the plant.
Of course, you’ll learn much more at the Winter Tree ID class.
Winter Tree ID
Louisville Nature Center
2 Opportunities; Both 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Saturday, January 30th
Saturday, February 20th
This class is for adult learners.
This program will be limited to 10 participants, masks required.
Bathrooms will not be accessible before or after the hike.
Cost is $15 per person.
Members should check their email for a discount code. You can sign up to attend this class on Saturday, January 30th OR February 20th. Space is limited.
Click here to get connected with the Louisville Nature Center camps and events.
