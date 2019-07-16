LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Idlewild Butterfly Farm celebrates National Moth Week with the Moth Ball on Saturday, July 20th.

The evening from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. includes:

Guided moth observation with entomologists and moth experts

Family-friendly moth education and fun

Nighttime Moth House

Moth merchandise

Food by Red Top Hot Dogs and Atrium Kitchen

Beer by Mile Wide Beer Co.

Face painting by Bohemian Monkey

Admission: $10 adults, $8 children/seniors/veterans

