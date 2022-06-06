Pictured: a fox in a teacup -- one of the many handcrafted items that will be on display at the 22nd Arts on the Green festival in Crestwood, Ky., scheduled for June 11-June 12 at The Maples Park. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: some of the crafts that will be on display at the 22nd Arts on the Green festival in Crestwood, Ky., scheduled for June 11-June 12 at The Maples Park. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: some of the artwork that will be on display at the 22nd Arts on the Green festival in Crestwood, Ky., scheduled for June 11-June 12 at The Maples Park. (WDRB photo)
Pictured: some of the delicious food that will be available at the 22nd Arts on the Green festival in Crestwood, Ky., scheduled for June 11-June 12 at The Maples Park. (WDRB photo)
Arts on the Green Interior
Arts on the Green horse paintings
Arts on the Green horse painting
Arts on the Green Derby painting
Arts on the Green Derby finish painting
Arts on the Green Derby Race Painting
Arts on the Green crafts
Arts on the Green crafts
Arts on the Green wooden bench
Arts on the Green wooden bottle opener
Arts on the Green horse jewelry
Arts on the Green cookware
Arts on the Green jewelry
Arts on the Green necklaces
Arts on the Green munchies
Arts on the Green food
Arts on the Green desserts
Arts on the Green furry friends
Arts on the Green handcrafted figures
Arts on the Green fox in a teacup
Arts on the Green children's area
Adult beverages will be available from West Sixth Brewing and Wildside Winery.
Listen to various musicians and music styles throughout the festival.
Arts on the Green
The Maples Park
Crestwood, Kentucky
Saturday, June 11 - 10:00 am to 4:00 pm
Sunday, June 12 - 11:00 am to 4:00 pm
Admission is FREE and on-site parking is available.
The event will take place rain or shine.
TheMaples Park will be open from dawn to dusk.
It features a large playground area, covered picnic area, paved pathways, walking trails, and more.
The park boasts 22 acres of beautiful history and green space.