LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning's Mascot Bowl XIII kicks off Super Bowl weekend.
More than a decade of the Mascot Bowl has produced some winners and losers. But the biggest winners are the WDRB viewers. WDRB's Keith Kaiser headed up some of the areas most animated athletes.
More than 30 local mascots took to the field at Mockingbird Valley Sports Complex on the Jan. 31, the Friday before Super Bowl LIV. WDRB's Snow Fox and others butted heads and left it all on the gridiron.
The clash of foam and fur produced some dramatic highlights.
Some got big heads, some got deflated egos and some were out for glory. In the end, a good time was had by all.
Expect Mascot Bowl XIV next year the Friday before Super Bowl LV.
