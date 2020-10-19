STARLIGHT, Ind. (WDRB) -- Pumpkin picking is in full effect at Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined a few perfectly poised pumpkin picking people posturing to pick the perfect pumpkin. Lise Kruer from Huber’s Orchard, Winery & Vineyards spent some time with Keith walking in the pumpkin patch.
Families have made it a tradition to ride the wagon out to field, grab a colorful gourd, take it home to display it proudly on their porch or convert it into a jack-o-lantern.
Thousands of pumpkins have already been claimed, but more are left. The U-Pick season goes through October.
Keith’s rule for kids, “If you can’t carry it yourself, pick a smaller pumpkin.”
