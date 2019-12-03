LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- NFL players will soon be rocking new cleats for a good cause.
Dozens of players from the Indianapolis Colts are joining the "My Cause, My Cleats" campaign Sunday to promote various non-profit groups. Offensive tackle Le'Raven Clark will promote the Wheeler Mission homeless shelter, while tight end and former WKU Hilltopper Jack Doyle will play for Riley Children's Health. The Boys and Girls Clubs of America will be represented by wide receiver T.Y. Hilton during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Some players will be auctioning their cleats with proceeds going to their selected charity.
