LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- This simple rustic Italian beef stew recipe is loaded with vegetables like tomatoes, carrots and mushrooms.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe that's sure to be crowd pleaser.

¼ cup Kroger All-Purpose Flour 
½ tsp. Simple Truth Garlic Powder 
½ tsp.  Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper 
1 tsp. Simple Truth Onion Powder 
1 tsp. Kosher Salt 
2 ½-3 lb.  Beef Chuck Roast (trimmed & cut in about 2" cubes) 
2 Tbl.  Simple Truth Extra Virgin Olive Oil 
1-1 ½ lb. bag   Private Selection Petite Fingerling Potatoes 
4Shallots (peeled & cut in quarters) 
1-12 oz. bag  Simple Truth Organic Baby Peeled Rainbow Carrots 
1-8 oz. pkg.Kroger Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms 
2-14.5 oz. cans  Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes 
1 cup  Storyteller Red Wine 
1-14 oz. can  Kroger Fat Free Beef Stock 
½ tsp.  Simple Truth Organic Italian Seasoning 
To Taste   Kosher Salt & Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper 
To Taste   Murray's Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
  • Mix together flour, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder & salt in a large Ziploc bag.  Add beef, seal bag & toss until beef is well coated.
  • Add olive oil to a large sauté pan & high over medium-high heat.  Add beef in a single layer & brown all sides.  Once well browned, add to your crockpot or InstantPot.
  • Add in potatoes, shallots, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, red wine, beef stock, & Italian seasoning.  Stir to blend all ingredients.
  • Crock Pot: Place lid on top & set the crockpot too high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.  
  • InstantPot: Place lid on top & lock. Set to "Stew" setting (35 minutes) & start.
  • Season with salt & pepper.  Serve piping hot with fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano & a loaf of our bakeries fresh Italian bread.

