LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- This simple rustic Italian beef stew recipe is loaded with vegetables like tomatoes, carrots and mushrooms.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell shared this recipe that's sure to be crowd pleaser.
|¼ cup
|Kroger All-Purpose Flour
|½ tsp.
|Simple Truth Garlic Powder
|½ tsp.
|Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper
|1 tsp.
|Simple Truth Onion Powder
|1 tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|2 ½-3 lb.
|Beef Chuck Roast (trimmed & cut in about 2" cubes)
|2 Tbl.
|Simple Truth Extra Virgin Olive Oil
|1-1 ½ lb. bag
|Private Selection Petite Fingerling Potatoes
|4
|Shallots (peeled & cut in quarters)
|1-12 oz. bag
|Simple Truth Organic Baby Peeled Rainbow Carrots
|1-8 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Sliced Baby Bella Mushrooms
|2-14.5 oz. cans
|Kroger Italian Style Stewed Tomatoes
|1 cup
|Storyteller Red Wine
|1-14 oz. can
|Kroger Fat Free Beef Stock
|½ tsp.
|Simple Truth Organic Italian Seasoning
|To Taste
|Kosher Salt & Kroger Coarse Ground Black Pepper
|To Taste
|Murray's Grated Parmigiano Reggiano
- Mix together flour, garlic powder, black pepper, onion powder & salt in a large Ziploc bag. Add beef, seal bag & toss until beef is well coated.
- Add olive oil to a large sauté pan & high over medium-high heat. Add beef in a single layer & brown all sides. Once well browned, add to your crockpot or InstantPot.
- Add in potatoes, shallots, carrots, mushrooms, tomatoes, red wine, beef stock, & Italian seasoning. Stir to blend all ingredients.
- Crock Pot: Place lid on top & set the crockpot too high for 4 hours or low for 8 hours.
- InstantPot: Place lid on top & lock. Set to "Stew" setting (35 minutes) & start.
- Season with salt & pepper. Serve piping hot with fresh grated Parmigiano Reggiano & a loaf of our bakeries fresh Italian bread.
