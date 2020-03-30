LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kids can stay active with virtual classes.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser learned about FREE experiences online through All About Kids.
All About Kids is offering free virtual classes to its members, but also 5 free classes to any child that would like to get active.
Hundreds of kids have already participated.
The coaches are missing their students just as much as the children are missing them.
The virtual classes keep everyone connected.
Click here to get connected the All About Kids.
Register for the FREE class:
Links to Virtual Classes on YouTube:
Web address:
