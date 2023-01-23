LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Adding the right foods to your diet could help you feel better.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about an Anti-inflammatory Tasting at Naive Kitchen + Bar, a local healthy-ish restaurant.
On January 28th, Naive Kitchen + Bar will present a 5 course dinner featuring foods with anti-inflammatory properties.
It's a perfect introduction for those who struggle with inflammation.
It can be difficult to find cuisine that is tasty and productive.
You don't have to sacrifice flavor for healthiness.
Other favorite menu items available as well.
