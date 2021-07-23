LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Relive all your favorite characters in the latest production of Wizard of Oz.
Follow The Scarecrow, The Tinman, The Cowardly Lion, Dorothy… and Toto too, as they journey through the magical land of Oz.
Hear classics like "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" and "We're Off To See The Wizard" & rekindle favorite movie moments.
The Wizard of Oz at the Iroquois Amphitheater runs from July 30 to August 2 and presented by ACT Louisville Productions (ALP).
It is part of a pilot program, called ARTS at the AMPHITHEATER, to develop young talent and elevate the training options available for youth in the community.
ALP is a performing arts company that uses the vehicle of stage productions, intensive camps, and workshops as a way to elevate arts training in the community and to promote inclusion and access for young performers.
They are committed to providing opportunities to young talent who may not otherwise have access to this training.
During the audition process, ALP awarded 8 scholarships to local performers to the ALP summer performance camps.
Wizard of Oz tickets are on sale now starting $20.
Click here to get connected to the ACT Louisville Productions and Wizard of Oz.
