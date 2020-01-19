LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Try recipes from around the world without leaving Louisville. JCPS high school students are the authors of a new cookbook that shares more than food.
Faculty and staff at Iroquois High School will likely recognize many of the faces in this cookbook.
"This recipe is called Arroz con Leche. My grandma made it when I was little, and I loved it," Josue Salas said.
"It's Pasta but in English, Backlava," Najwah Arbab said.
17 students from all over share their favorite recipe they've enjoyed from thousands of miles away.
"My home country is still Sudan," Arbab said.
"Initially, we just wanted to taste some great food from different parts of the world, but it turned into an amazing conversation about diversity," says Giselle Danger, Specialist for Access and Opportunity with the Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department with JCPS.
The cookbook offers stories about the students' background.
"We only get 100 pesos. That's not a lot. We have to work a lot, and we have to feed our family, and it's very hard," Salas said.
Both seniors, Arbab and Salas are among the students featured.
"I just want to make my family proud," Salas said.
Danger who helped make the cookbook possible says more than 129 languages are spoken every day at JCPS.
This edition of the monthly newsletter by the Diversity, Equity and Poverty Department showcases English as a Second Language students.
"It was really amazing," said Salas. "How to show people how to make this food, and they can make it at home and see how good it is."
This is the second year for the cookbook.
"I'm a firm believer that if you can share bread with me, we can have a conversation, and we can become friends," Danger said.
It's so much more than than a cookbook. "I wanted them to know my culture I think," Arbab said.
"Some of our students who are immigrant refugees are students that are going to change the world, not only for our community but their own community, so amazing, try the recipe, read the stories," Danger said.
The cookbook is available online for no charge. Click here for a copy.
