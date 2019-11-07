LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nerdlouvia is Louisville's only tabletop gaming convention focused entirely on gaming.
Spalding University hosts this event in the College Street Building Friday, November 8th - Sunday, November 10th.
Nerdlouvia will have a mix of scheduled events and games on demand.
Play your favorite board games, card games and roleplaying games like Dungeons & Dragons & Call of Cthulhu.
Try out indie and storytelling roleplaying games like FATE, Dread, and Fiasco.
Participate in free play, tournaments, and learn-to-play events.
Spend time in the Anime room watching today's best content.
Compete in the Nerdlouvia Cosplay contest.
Swap old unplayed games for new ones at the Board Game Swap table.
Play Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and other popular video games.
Nerdlouvia is a fundraiser for Nerd Louisville.
Nerd Louisville's mission is to make Louisville, Kentucky the most awesome nerd city in the universe.
Nerdlouvia
Spalding University
College Street Building
Friday, November 8th 6pm-1am
Saturday, November 9th 8am-1am
Sunday, November 10th 8am to 7pm
General Admission Weekend Pass $30
Must be 18 & Over
No children permitted
Click here for more information.
