LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The "Boxes of Love" program helps families have a brighter Christmas.
Unions, community groups and businesses have formed a partnership to provide Christmas meals for 1500 families across the Greater Louisville area and into Southern Indiana.
The need is even greater this year during a global pandemic.
This morning, Wednesday, December 23, people gave their time, packed up the boxes and shipped them out.
Each Christmas meal will feed a family of four and includes a turkey and numerous side items.
But it takes dedicated people to put all the boxes together.
Fourth Street Live! became the gathering place to assemble the holiday packages.
Socially distant/masked volunteers assembled the "Boxes of Love" to be delivered by first responders, veterans, and union members to needy families and supporting organizations including several local churches and veterans organizations.
This is the tenth year for "Boxes of Love".
A total of 9,950 Boxes of Love have been provided to Greater Louisville area families over the 10 years, feeding nearly 40,000 people.
Click here to donate to Boxes of Love or text BOXES to 51555.
