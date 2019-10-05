JCPS high school garden grows opportunities for students with special needs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fern Creek High School is helping students with disabilities while leading JCPS in outdoor education. The school's fix to flooding has led to an outdoor classroom and giving back.
Not very much learning is going on inside Lauren Niemann's classroom at Fern Creek High School. That's because the ecology teacher takes her instruction outside.
"She enjoys this a lot, and she's very passionate about it, and I think that energy transmits to us as well," said Jonathan Delacruz, a senior at Fern Creek High School.
"A lot of kids don't have the opportunity to go outside and just appreciate what's around them because they're not trained to notice," Niemann said.
What looks like landscaping duties is actually a bigger effort to develop an area for students with special needs.
"I took them outside and didn't realize the structural and physical barriers that made coming even to the greenhouse, which is quite close to the building, hard. So, I got mad, and from that frustration, I strategized with my other students in environmental science, how can we fix this," Niemann said.
After brainstorming ideas, they decided they'd create a rain garden to solve flooding in the space. It promoted environmental science, and it's a place that special needs students can enjoy.
"She's [Niemann] been a blessing. It's great to have such an inclusive environment, and she helps add to that here at Fern Creek," said Stephanie Smith, an early childhood education teacher at Fern Creek High School.
Through a grant from the Louisville Water Company and MSD, a sitting area was made possible. The school rallied to collect recycled bottle caps to build picnic tables.
"Other people do need help," Delacruz said. "It's very good that if one can help them, then one should."
In less than a year, Niemann has received several prestigious awards, including Teacher of the Year. The city of Louisville and Metro Disability Coalition recognized Niemann for her leadership and breaking barriers. Finally, she earned a teacher excellence award, JCPS' most prestigious honor for a teacher.
"I told a kid one time, they asked me, 'how do you win awards Ms. Niemann?' I didn't know these awards existed. My advice to that student was just do what you enjoy and what you're passionate about, and if people notice, you might get awards," Niemann said.
She's leading by example along the way.
"To know that it's for a greater good, not just a grade," Delacruz said.
