LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- JCPS is asking for your help to help those effected by the devastating tornadoes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser spent the morning with organizers as the donation efforts continue.
Jefferson County Public Schools is hosting a "Stuff The Bus" event all week long (December 13-17) to collect items for those impacted by the tornadoes in Western Kentucky.
You can drop off your donations in front of the VanHoose Education Building (3332 Newburg Road) from 7:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. every day this week.
Donations needed:
Bottled Water
Tarps
Baby Food & Formula
Diapers
Canned & Boxed Food
Hygiene Products
And more
Thank you for your generous donations in advance.
