LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools wants to keep kids learning during social distancing from the Coronavirus outbreak.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some JCPS educators to help guide parents and students through the online initiative.
JCPS Online is their collaborative classroom software.
It lets teachers and students exchange course materials and extend discussions beyond class hours.
Also, JCPS has prepared 2 weeks of alternative learning plans that will give students academic activities they can do at home.
Paper copies of these alternative learning plans have been distributed to all students.
Click here to get connected to JCPS online.
