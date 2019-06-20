LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) provides FREE meals to children and teens during the summer food program.
There are more than 160 schools, churches and community centers across Jefferson County participating in the program.
JCPS offers free breakfasts and lunches to any child 18 years of age or younger (they do not have to attend JCPS).
Each summer, the JCPS Nutrition Services team serves approximately 300,000 meals.
Additionally, two JCPS Bus Stop Cafés (retired school buses that have been converted into mobile dining cafeterias) visit nearly three dozen sites daily, including neighborhoods, parks and community centers.
Families can find a site near them in several ways:
Text "FOOD" to 877877
Check the school menu section of the JCPS mobile app.
Click here to see locations and menus.
The program runs through August 2, 2019.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.