LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are getting a jump on holiday shopping on Black Friday, November 29th.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser got in the middle of all the bargain hunters at the Jefferson Mall.
For the 4th year in a row, Jefferson Mall was closed on Thanksgiving Day.
Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants, and retailers with exterior mall entrances had the option to open their stores on Thursday.
Jefferson Mall opened at 6:00am on Black Friday.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.