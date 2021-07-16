JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- Summer time and beer fests go hand in hand.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some of the people making the Jeffersontown Beer Fest happen.
The 6th annual event takes place at the Gaslight Pavilion and 3rd Turn Brewery Saturday, July 17th from 4pm-8pm.
Choose from more than 85+ craft beers, wines and sizzling seltzers.
Two live music stages will fill Jeffersontown with cool sounds.
The Truly Bubbly Bar will feature all of the latest flavors.
More than 50 brands will be represented.
Recbar 502 will be back with games and tokens.
Visit one of the many food trucks also.
And stay hydrated with the Louisville Water Company.
Click here to get connected to the Jeffersontown Beer Fest.
