JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Even in the winter time, the Jeffersontown Farmers’ Market goes on.
It’s a farmers’ market right in the heart of Jeffersontown, Kentucky at the Pavilion at Gaslight Square. Usually you’ll find fresh local produce, sweet treats and crafts. Expect seasonal items at the Winter Farmers’ Market. The Jeffersontown Farmers’ Market features vendors from the surrounding area. All products are grown or made in the region and many are a part of the Kentucky Proud agricultural program. Booths could also feature meats, fish, cheese, eggs, canned goods, bakery selections, desserts, coffee and breads.
Jeffersontown Farmers’ Market
The Pavilion at Gaslight Square
Saturday, Feb. 6
9:00 a.m. to Noon
Now accepting new vendors for the winter market. If interested, send an email to hopegrowngardens@yahoo.com for more info.
