JEFFERSONVILLE, In. (WDRB) — Jeffersonville is gearing up for a fun summer.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser joined some folks making that happen.
Jeffersonville based arc Construction Management has a passion for creating and making special spaces come to life.
arc Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Alan Muncy has decades of experience helping businesses make an impact and build their brand.
As a Jeffersonville native, he wants to see the small Indiana town succeed by investing back into the community.
arc keeps changing the landscape in Jeffersonville by constructing new apartment complexes, entertainment spaces and storefronts where small businesses can grow.
The former Horner Novelty building now houses the arc offices.
The experiential area allows arc dreamers to come up with the next big thing.
Choose a location or activity that may inspire you like the, basketball goal, vw bus, golf simulator, bourbon lounge, umbrella ceiling, workout room, clubhouse, kitchen, putting green and more.
One Jeffersonville hot spot that keeps people moving and entertained is Union Restaurant & Gameyard.
It offers food, drink and games for people of all ages.
Challenge yourself with Futpool, Giant Beer Pong, Cornhole, Ping Pong, Uncle Rico's Football and more.
Continue your adventure with a visit to the RiverStage, That's My Dog, Fresco Tea Bar and many other places.
Jeffersonville can keep you busy all summer long.
