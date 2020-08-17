Jenner and Lawrence

(FOX NEWS) -- The Kardashian family needs to make room for one more.

On Saturday, Jennifer Lawrence celebrated her 30th birthday and received a sweet message from Kris Jenner, the matriarch of the media personalities.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Jenner took to her Instagram story to share a birthday wish for the Oscar winner.

In the first of several messages, Jenner, 64, shared an image of herself and Lawrence cuddling on a bed, acting surprised while reading a book.

"Happy birthday Jen!!!" said the first note.

A second photo depicted the two hugging one another.

"You are the most amazing girlfriend, wife, daughter and my favorite daughter today!!!!!" The reality star joked.

A third image showed Jenner speaking into a microphone while Lawrence stood by her, laughing. Both clutched cocktails in the shot.

"Thank you for your friendship, love, and so much laughter my sides hurt," she continued.

Alongside a picture of the two smiling with a friend, Jenner concluded: "I love you so much!!"

The businesswoman is, of course, mother to Kourtney, 41, Kim, 39, Khloé, 36, and Rob Kardashian, 33, all of whom she shares with late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

She also shares to daughters -- Kendall, 24, and Kylie Jenner, 23 -- with her ex Caitlyn Jenner.

