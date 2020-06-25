(FOX NEWS) -- Inside or outside, this man is going to eat a lot of hot dogs.
Hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut isn’t worried about the changes made to the annual Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in response to the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, he plans on breaking his own record this year.
Joey Chestnut, a hot dog eating champion 12 times over, spoke with TMZ about the changes and seemed optimistic.
“There's a little bit of a bonus 'cause we're gonna be eating in air conditioning and there're less eaters, so they're making less hot dogs so they might taste better," Chestnut explained to the news outlet. “There's a good chance that we might have better conditions for a world record and [I will] be pushing for it.”
In fact, Chestnut seemed confident about his performance this year.
“I'm breaking the record this Fourth of July,” he said. “This is gonna be a weird Fourth of July, but [I will] make it memorable. My record 74, 75 just sounds like a good number but we'll see. If I'm feeling it, if I'm in the perfect rhythm, 77 is doable.”
