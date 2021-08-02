LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Good manners help everyone feel comfortable in social situations.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets an etiquette lesson before a special camp at the Conrad-Caldwell House Museum (CCHM)
CCHM also known as Louisville's Castle hosts the "Good Manners Club" event.
Kentucky's Etiquette Lady, Valarie Roberts will lead the lessons in this 2 day gathering.
Valarie received a certificate from Georgetown University in business, social and dining etiquette and a second certificate from The Etiquette Institute in St Louis, MO. She has done talks, presentations and written articles all about etiquette.
The Etiquette Camp happens on Thursday, August 5th and Friday, August 6th.
10am-2pm Each Day
Ages 6-12
$150 for first child | 10% Off Siblings
Before & After Care Available from 8:30am to 4pm for $25
Day 1 (Thursday) -
Zoom Etiquette
PEP Lesson- Posture, Eye Contact, Proper English
Dining Etiquette
Day 2 (Friday) -
Thank You Card Writing
Calligraphy Lesson
Certificate presentation takes place during the "Afternoon Tea Graduation" on the last day.
Parents are invited to attend the graduation tea for $25 each.
Click here to get connected to the Good Manners Club - Etiquette Camp.
