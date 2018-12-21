LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB in the Morning was able to deliver a big check and lots of ornaments to the Home of the Innocents on Friday.
For the last few weeks, people in the community have sent us ornaments for Jude's Jingle Tree. Each ornament represented a $5 donation WDRB made to the Home of the Innocents.
Santa Claus joined Jude Redfield, Candyce Clifft and Sterling Riggs, as they made the special delivery and visited with some of the children.
The man in red helped the morning team present a check for $6,750 to the Home of the Innocent's Meredith Peck.
"We loved last year, when we got the ornaments. But, this year when he said we're attaching money to it, we were shocked. And, I watch every morning,and I've seen the amount of ornaments coming in, and people sending money in. It's amazing, and we're just happy that we have such a supportive community," she said.
Many people sent checks and cash to donate, in addition to WDRB's contribution.
The Home of the Innocents provides care to children and youths who have experienced trauma.
