LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When you walk into Jughead & Bean's, you may not want to leave.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser explored the new toy store in Norton Commons.
Justin Cooper has always loved toys and has dreamed about working in the toy industry for years.
In April of 2020, Jughead & Bean's began as a way to deliver toys and gift bags with balloons to families' doorsteps.
It was a way to celebrate birthdays and special occasions since no one was having parties.
From there, it grew into an online toy store, then a little pop up shop popped up in Norton Commons, and the storefront opened during the last week in February 2022.
Jughead & Bean's focuses on a fun, interactive shopping experience with unique and long lasting toys, tales (children's books) and treats (hand crafted candy).
