LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Jefferson County kids get to enjoy summer camp at BizTown and Finance Park.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser explores Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana’s educational attractions.
Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana is offering the first of several new out of school time programs thanks to community partnerships.
It is the first time since COVID these experiences are being offered.
Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana became aware that many students missed the opportunity to participate in JA programming.
They are partnering with several community-based organizations including The Boys & Girls Clubs, Cabbage Patch, Love City, Neighborhood House, Sowing Seeds of Faith, and BAYA to name just a few.
The next summer camp opportunities happen on July 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st.
James W. Robinson Junior Achievement Center for Freedom of Enterprise will be bustling with activity allowing kids to experience JA BizTown and JA Finance Park.
Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana is dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.
Today, JA of Kentuckiana reaches over 30,000 students per year in programs in 26 counties in Kentucky and Southern Indiana.
Click here to get connected to Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana.
