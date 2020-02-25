LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants give back to restaurant workers during Dine-Around event.
Apron, Inc. presents the 8th Annual Dine-Around featuring participating restaurants donating a portion of their profits.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some restaurants on Fat Tuesday before the Dine-Around event on Wednesday, February 26th.
Eat breakfast, lunch and or dinner at a local participating restaurant help a person in need who works in the food & beverage industry.
The mission of Apron, Inc. is to provide temporary and limited financial aid to restaurant professionals.
Past clients have experienced financial distress due to an illness, injury or other hardships needing financial relief.
The funds raised at ALL Apron, Inc. events go directly to locals in need of this support.
Here's a list of participating Dine-Around 2020 restaurants:
Coal's Pizza
Equus
Lou Lou Food & Drink
Diamond Street Grub & Hops
Anoosh Bistro
Four Pegs Beer Lounge
Biscuit Belly
Louvino
Noosh Nosh
Jack Fry's
Bourbon's Bistro
Uptown Cafe
Martini Italian Bistro
Irish Rover
Porcini
Seviche
Union 15
La Chasse
River House Restaurant & Raw Bar
Uptown
Varanese
Volare
