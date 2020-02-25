LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Restaurants give back to restaurant workers during Dine-Around event.

Apron, Inc. presents the 8th Annual Dine-Around featuring participating restaurants donating a portion of their profits.

WDRB's Keith Kaiser joined some restaurants on Fat Tuesday before the Dine-Around event on Wednesday, February 26th.

Eat breakfast, lunch and or dinner at a local participating restaurant help a person in need who works in the food & beverage industry.

The mission of Apron, Inc. is to provide temporary and limited financial aid to restaurant professionals.

Past clients have experienced financial distress due to an illness, injury or other hardships needing financial relief.

The funds raised at ALL Apron, Inc. events go directly to locals in need of this support.

Here's a list of participating Dine-Around 2020 restaurants:

Coal's Pizza

Equus

Lou Lou Food & Drink

Diamond Street Grub & Hops

Anoosh Bistro

Four Pegs Beer Lounge

Biscuit Belly

Louvino

Noosh Nosh

Jack Fry's

Bourbon's Bistro

Uptown Cafe

Martini Italian Bistro

Irish Rover

Porcini

Seviche

Union 15

La Chasse

River House Restaurant & Raw Bar

Uptown

Varanese

Volare

Click her to get connected to Apron, Inc.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags