LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky Derby Festival makes it to New Albany for some family fun.
The Horseshoe Foundation FamFest is family-friendly event with a special preview of the 2019 Festival, featuring a hot air balloon, inflatables, mini golf and bed races, face painting and more.
Due to weather the Horseshoe Foundation FamFest has been postponed until further notice. Check the Kentucky Derby Festival calendar for updates and other events.
