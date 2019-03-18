LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Keep the fun of summer going all year long at Kentucky Science Center!
Spring Break Camps give children the opportunity to learn year round, even when school is out. Students can develop skills and make friendships that will last a lifetime. The camps encourage all campers to play, tinker, and investigate the world around them with plenty of time to explore their favorite science center.
The camps are designed for students at every grade level; from simple machines to physics and engineering.
Spring Break camp runs daily from April 1st thru April 5th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. It cost $45 dollars per day for Science Center members and $50 for non-members.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.