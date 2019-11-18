LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Put a new twist on the tradtional holiday stuffing with this unique recipe.

Kroger Chef Paul Dowell share this Cranberry Walnut Dressing perfect for Thanksgiving.

Cranberry Walnut Dressing

Serves 6-8

1-16 oz. loaf    Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in small pieces) 
1-2.25 oz. pkg. Kroger Diced Black Walnuts 
1-12 oz. pkg.   Private Selection Double Smoked Center Cut Bacon (diced) 
4 ribs Celery (small dice) 
1 small   Yellow Onion (peeled & large dice) 
1-32 oz. Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Stock 
1-5 oz. pkg.  50% Less Sugar Dried Cranberries 
½ tsp.Poultry Seasoning 
½ tsp.Kosher Salt 
¼ tsp. Coarse Ground Black Pepper

  

  • Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 9"X13" oven dish with pan release.
  • Pour bread out into single layer over 2 baking sheets.  Toast in oven 15-20 minutes, toss every 5 fives.  Bread should be mostly dried out & lightly browned.  
  • Add toasted bread & black walnuts to a large bowl.
  • In a medium bowl, combine all vegetables & drizzle the canola oil over top.  Toss the vegetables & spread out evenly on a baking sheet pan.
  • Brown bacon over medium-high heat is stock pot.  Add celery & onion & sauté until tender.
  • Add stock, cranberries, poultry seasoning, salt & pepper.  Bring to a boil.
  • Pour mixture over top of the bread, toss to blend well & pour evenly into prepared baking dish.
  • Bake 30-40 minutes, should be hot all the way through top lightly browned.
  • Enjoy hot out of the oven with the rest of your Thanksgiving favorites!

