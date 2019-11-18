LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Put a new twist on the tradtional holiday stuffing with this unique recipe.
Kroger Chef Paul Dowell share this Cranberry Walnut Dressing perfect for Thanksgiving.
Cranberry Walnut Dressing
Serves 6-8
|1-16 oz. loaf
|Kroger Bakery Italian Bread (torn in small pieces)
|1-2.25 oz. pkg.
|Kroger Diced Black Walnuts
|1-12 oz. pkg.
|Private Selection Double Smoked Center Cut Bacon (diced)
|4 ribs
|Celery (small dice)
|1 small
|Yellow Onion (peeled & large dice)
|1-32 oz.
|Simple Truth Low Sodium Chicken Stock
|1-5 oz. pkg.
|50% Less Sugar Dried Cranberries
|½ tsp.
|Poultry Seasoning
|½ tsp.
|Kosher Salt
|¼ tsp.
|Coarse Ground Black Pepper
- Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 9"X13" oven dish with pan release.
- Pour bread out into single layer over 2 baking sheets. Toast in oven 15-20 minutes, toss every 5 fives. Bread should be mostly dried out & lightly browned.
- Add toasted bread & black walnuts to a large bowl.
- In a medium bowl, combine all vegetables & drizzle the canola oil over top. Toss the vegetables & spread out evenly on a baking sheet pan.
- Brown bacon over medium-high heat is stock pot. Add celery & onion & sauté until tender.
- Add stock, cranberries, poultry seasoning, salt & pepper. Bring to a boil.
- Pour mixture over top of the bread, toss to blend well & pour evenly into prepared baking dish.
- Bake 30-40 minutes, should be hot all the way through top lightly browned.
- Enjoy hot out of the oven with the rest of your Thanksgiving favorites!
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.