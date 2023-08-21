LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For more than 20 years the Kentuckiana Stroke Association has been dedicated to preventing strokes through education and awareness.
On Tuesday, Aug. 21, it will be hosting one of its biggest fundraisers with its Annual Tasting Extravaganza at the beautiful Olmstead.
This year the organization will also honor a woman who created a nonprofit for Black stroke survivors.
Carrie Orman and Jill Phillips joined WDRB Mornings Monday to preview the event and how it supports stroke victims.
"This is our 24th annual stroke tasting extravaganza, and there's going to be 24 local restaurants, caterers and spirit companies passing delicious food and drinks," Phillips said.
"This year's event will honor Dr. Christine Cosby-Gaither," Orman said. "She is so sweet. You wouldn't even know four years ago she had a massive stroke. And she's done so much in those four years, she now has a nonprofit for Black stroke survivors. And she's doing wonderful work in the community, and we're thrilled to honor her."
Gaither was 35 when she suffered a stroke, and was only given a 5% chance of survival. She was part of a disturbing trend of younger stroke victims.
"The doctors are baffled about that," Orman said. "We think that younger people are not checking their numbers. You have to keep your blood pressure, your sugar, your cholesterol under control. And younger people just don't go to the doctor, so they don't know if something's wrong. They have risky behaviors, maybe drinking, smoking, eating fast foods and things like that."
Orman said birth control can also be a factor, since "there is a risk of clots. So you have to be very careful. I would suggest everybody work with your doctor and get checkups. Know all your numbers and keep everything under control."
Phillips said the funds from the tasting are "actually what supports our organizations. So it takes these fundraisers and the community to work together to help us go out and educate prevention."
Tickets are $85 for individuals or $900 for a VIP table for 10. Corporate tables are $1,500. Tickets can be purchased by calling 502-499-5757 or online by CLICKING HERE. Tickets are also available at the door.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.