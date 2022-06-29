LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB)-- Giving blood can be life-saving and can lead to some great prizes.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser stopped Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) to learn about the process and the giveaway.
KBC is providing donors more reason than ever to donate this summer with its “Summer Getaway Giveaway” promotion.
Donors who give blood this summer at any KBC donor center or mobile drive will be eligible to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4 and an all-inclusive Jamaican vacation.
Donors 18 and older who register between May 23 and September 10, get the chance to win a 2022 Toyota RAV4.
Donors who get out early this summer and register to donate May 23 through July 4 at a KBC mobile blood drive or donor center will also be entered to win a five-night, six-day vacation package for two to the Excellence Oyster Bay in Montego Bay, Jamaica.
The winner of the vacation package will be announced after July 4.
Donors must be 18 years or older at the time of registration to be entered.
Kentucky Blood Center’s nearly 2,000 mobile drives a year and their donor centers serve more than 70 medical facilities in the state and provide services for more than 90 Kentucky counties from Pikeville to Paducah.
KBC is the largest independent, full-service, nonprofit blood center in Kentucky.
Blood donations help KBC supply blood for cancer treatments, premature births, car accidents, diseases, surgeries and more.
One donation can save up to three lives, and one in four people will need a transfusion at some point in their life.
Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements.
Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip.
Appointments are preferred.
Walk-ins are welcome.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Blood Center.
