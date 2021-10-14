LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser finds out what's happening at the Kentucky Derby Festival Health Fair.
The Kentucky Derby Festival and WellCare Health Plans have teamed up to help the community put health first on Thursday, October 14, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The event will be in person this year at the Americana World Community Center at 4801 Southside Drive, Louisville, KY 40214.
All Health Fair screenings, activities, and parking are FREE.
The 14th annual Health Fair features something for the whole family.
The Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness will be providing Covid-19 vaccinations for all eligible attendees.
Baptist Health will be providing multiple onsite health screenings.
Mental health experts with Martin & Muir Counseling will provide resources and assist in scheduling.
Nutrition resources, meal planning and budgeting with Good Measures will be available.
Explore job opportunities on site with Amazon.
Plus, informational sessions and more with Kentuckiana Regional Planning and Development Agency (KIPDA), Seven Counties Services, Brain Freeze: Cones for a Cause, Heuser Hearing Institute, JenCare Senior Medical Center, Necco, and the Louisville Water Company.
Family activities include arm painting for kids (healthy face painting practices); pop-up library, story time and free books with the Louisville Free Public Library; crafts with the Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana; family activities with the Boy Scouts of America, Lincoln Heritage Council; and more.
All Derby Festival events and programs adhere to local, state, and federal COVID-19 guidelines.
While guidance continues to evolve attendees should be prepared to wear a mask and follow other safety protocol while at the Health Fair.
Click here to get connected to the KDF Health Fair.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.