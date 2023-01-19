Kentucky Derby Museum's 'Horsing Around With Art' features the next generation of artists

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The 37th annual "Horsing Around With Art" exhibition gives young artists a voice.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser got a look at the display at the Kentucky Derby Museum.
The HAWA showcase is an annual competition open to Louisville Metro public, private or parochial school students in grades 1-12.
A total of $6,300 will be donated to the winning schools' art departments.
The artwork helps students build their college portfolio.
192 different entries came from 29 schools in throughout the city.
The grand prize winner is Hadley Klusman, an 11th grader at Mercy Academy.
Her piece is called "Roses and Julips.
She was determined to win after entering the contest when she was younger.
You can see the art in the Museum’s Matt Winn Gallery.
The artwork is on display until Sunday, May 12, 2023.
Click here to get connected to the Kentucky Derby Museum.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.