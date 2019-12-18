LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One Kentucky family had their entire home re-designed — to replicate the look of a Chili's.
Walter and Elizabeth Arnett, from Lexington, describe themselves as superfans of the chain. They submitted a "Chili's Lullaby" they wrote for their baby boy for a contest and won.
Chili's took care of the work to give their home a new look and revealed it to the couple on Monday. The $30,000 home renovation includes an entryway boasting the Chili's red door and golden chili pepper door knocker that says "Hi! Welcome to the Arnett's." There's also custom artwork created by an artist from Lexington as well as an accent wall adorned with colorful cast iron skillets.
The dining room features a hand-painted wave wall, complete with the Chili's neon sign and rib-scented candles.
At least 18,000 people entered the #ChilisMyHouse contest.
Walter Arnett said Chili's reminds him of his childhood, when he would go to the restaurant with his father.
