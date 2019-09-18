LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kick Down gathers vintage motorcycle enthusiasts from all over for a weekend of fun, September 20th through the 22nd.
Louisville Turners provides the backdrop for the 3 day event.
The main attraction is hundreds of old bikes that have been maintained, customized, modified or left alone.
The 13-acre complex will showcase the bike show, stunt show, live music, vendors, Miss Kickdown contest, food trucks and charity ride.
Experience camping (extra fee), mud drags, burn out pit, swimming pool, VIP area (extra fee) and bowling.
Kentucky Kick Down
Louisville Turners, River Road
Friday, September 20th - 4:00 pm to 2:00 am
Saturday, September 21st - 10:00 am to 2:00 am
Sunday, September 22nd - 10:00 am to 6:00 pm
$20 One Day Admission
$30 Weekend Admission
Click here for a schedule of events.
