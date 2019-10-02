LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Kingdom will present HalloScream: Kingdom of Fear during the month of October.
A large area of the park will be dedicated solely to HalloScream and its unique attractions.
Among them are two original and unique haunted houses: "Die Laughing: A Clown Funeral" and "Zombie Wasteland."
More than 100 performers will participate in HalloScream, which also includes:
Bizarre Bazaar - A Fear Market: An immersive retail environment of bizarre finds and gruesome gifts.
Frank N. Stein's LaBARatory: Enjoy Dr. Frank's mad science concoctions served in bubbling beakers and test tubes.
Mardi gRAVE: A block party of voodoo-inspired despair where a demonic DJ spins sick and twisted tunes.
BARely Alive: Have a drink and hang with the undead of HalloScream.
Kentucky Kingdom will be open for HalloScream every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in October, from 6:00 p.m. till midnight (closing time on Sunday is 11:00 p.m.).
Most of the park's rides, including its signature coasters, will be open.
(Because of the time of year, all water attractions will be closed.)
In addition, Kentucky Kingdom's 5D Cinema will feature a 12-minute horror fest, consisting of 13 terrifying scenes from the "Friday the 13th" films.
Tickets to HalloScream cost $29.95 and may be purchased online or at the theme park.
Beginning September 16, they will also be available at area Kroger stores.
The $29.95 tickets include admission to the park and its rides, as well as one free admission to each haunted house.
The HalloScream attractions are recommended for children age 13 or older.
