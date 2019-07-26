LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A recent study shows Kentucky's favorite ice cream flavor is bourbon.
Mobile payment company Square collected data from vendors to determine the most popular ice cream flavor in every state, and Kentucky's favorite is in keeping with the state's heritage.
Hoosiers picked Oreo or cookies and cream.
Nevada had an interesting pick of unicorn ice cream, which is often brightly colored with fruity flavors.
Fourteen states prefer chocolate and 12 love vanilla ice cream. The survey also found that 40 percent of ice cream sales happen on either Saturday or Sunday.
