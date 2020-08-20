LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) — Many parents are scrambling for help as kids head Back to School with Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) at home.
The Kentucky Science Center has an option for you.
WDRB’s Keith Kaiser spent the morning learning about Camp NTI.
Beginning August 31st, kids can participate in week-long, full-day camp sessions.
Students can complete their NTI assignments in a carefully structured social setting.
Camp NTI is a response to the needs of families whose children are not returning to in-person school this fall.
The camp allows children to feel less isolated.
Basically, the Kentucky Science Center has 50,000 square feet of classroom space.
Camp NTI will follow COVID-19 protocols established under CDC guidelines and in partnership with the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health & Wellness.
Small groups according to grade will go through daily health screening, mask wearing, and social distancing.
There will be increased cleaning protocols and minimizing shared materials.
Camp NTI will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday.
Camp staff will help students log on to their portals or platforms, assist with task management, and provide creative learning activities when students are not engaged in school-related projects.
Click here to get connected with Kentucky Science Center Camp NTI.
