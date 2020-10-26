LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Chestnuts can be roasting on an open fire -- over KFC's chicken-scented Firelog for the holidays.
The Louisville-based company is once again partnering with Enviro-Log and Walmart to bring back its chicken-scented 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. Sales started Monday, but you might have to hurry; the product sold out in just a few hours in 2018 and 2019.
According to a news release, "the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, from Enviro-Log® is designed to make your home smell like fried chicken and feel as warm as an Extra Crispy drumstick in a KFC $20 Fill Up. And in a year of unpredictability, nothing is more comforting than knowing that you will once again be able to cozy up next to a fried-chicken scented fire while enjoying the mouth-watering taste of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken."
Beginning Oct. 26, the KFC 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog is available exclusively on Walmart.com and in select Walmart stores for $15.88.
The firelog will be the perfect complement the gravy-scented candle KFC debuted in January 2019, but you may not want to combine it with that rib-scented candle from Chili’s or those leftover Turducken-flavored Pringles.
