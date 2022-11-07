LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- It's never too early to start checking people off your Christmas list.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned about the NULU Jingle Fest.
It's the perfect kick off to the holiday season on Saturday, November 12th in the East Market District.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on the AC Hotel patio for pictures and wishes waiting to be granted.
Pride of Kentucky Chorus will be spreading holiday cheer caroling.
Stores will be decorated and presenting shopping specials.
10am-6pm
East Market District
Saturday, November 12th
10am-6pm
