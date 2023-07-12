NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) - StageOne Family Theatre enters the world of Monty Python.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser gets a look at the Kids4Kids version of Spamalot.
StageOne Family Theatre production of the uproarious, irreverent, Tony Award®-winning Best Musical, Monty Python’s Spamalot plays at Scribner Middle School in New Albany, July 14-16 and July 20-22, 2023.
Lovingly ripped-off from the classic comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Spamalot follows King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on their quest for the Holy Grail, but with singing, dancing, cows, rabbits, and yes…a shrubbery.
This show consists entirely of actors aged 10-18 and intended for ages 10 and up.
Estimated Running Time: 65 minutes
Kids4Kids Presents Spamalot Young@Part
Scribner Middle School, New Albany
Book and Lyrics by Eric Idle
Music by John du Prez & Eric Idle
Performances
July 14th – 7 p.m.
July 15th – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
July 16th – 2 p.m.
July 20th – 7 p.m.
July 21th – 7 p.m.
July 22nd – 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
Ticket Prices
Standard (Ages 13+) – $20
Student (Ages 1-12) – $10
StageOne Members – $10
Baby (Age 0-1) – $0
Click here to get connected to tickets and the StageOne Family Theatre season.
