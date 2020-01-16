(FOX NEWS) -- And you thought pineapple was controversial.
In yet another “why?” post on Twitter, one user is being bombarded with critical responses after uploading a photo of a cheese pizza covered in Canadian bacon and -- wait for it -- kiwi.
😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/B06dTIXEoU— a mediocre adult (@Tadala_Kadula) January 13, 2020
Unsurprisingly, people on social media have had strong reactions to the unconventional fruit topping, as Fox News reports.
eewwww.... pic.twitter.com/STNNf1orWq— J (@jet1187) January 15, 2020
Personally, yuck.. I don’t think kiwi and pizza are the perfect combination. Do you like eating that? https://t.co/HIVy6ifpk7— 🐰 (@NABBONGl) January 15, 2020
@thismorning Kiwi on pizza? An abomination. I agree with you, Holly #nothanks— Alistair B (@2plus2equalsegg) January 15, 2020
Though it's unclear where the kiwi pizza was ordered — according to Reddit, it came from a Danish pizzeria — it's not clear that the majority of commenters hated the idea of it.
In fact, it appears that the concept of kiwi pizza is so grotesque to pizza-eaters that fans and haters of pineapple pizza were able to put their feud aside to focus on a new common enemy, agreeing the green fruit is a "bigger threat."
@diorchanae pineapples may not be it, but we gotta come together to go against this 😭😭— asya.🍒 (@__suckaaafree) January 14, 2020
However, as maligned as the pizza appears to be, there are small few who either are genuinely interested – or are just trolling.
The major takeaway seems to be fruit and pizza don’t mix. But if it has to be fruit, it should be pineapple, but nothing else. And also probably ignore that tomato is technically a fruit.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media and Fox News. All rights reserved.