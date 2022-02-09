LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- KMAC museum offers many art classes for children and adults.
WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about the workshops at the downtown Louisville attraction perfect for couples.
KMAC's Sixth Annual Clay Date lets you take time to get creative with your favorite person
Bring someone special to KMAC's 6th Annual Clay Date where each duo will be able to make and glaze pieces of pottery to pick up when fired.
Work with local ceramist, Suzy Hatcher and KMAC Educators to learn the basics of hand building and throwing on a pottery wheel.
KMAC's adult workshops are perfect for beginners or anyone looking to be creative and spend time with friends.
Snacks and libations will be provided.
Proof of vaccination and masks required to attend all workshops.
KMAC Members receive $10 off with the coupon code MEMBER.
KMAC's Sixth Annual Clay Date
Friday, February 11, 2022, 6-8p
OR
Monday, February 14, 2022, 6-8p
3rd Floor Education Studio
$90 per couple/$80 for members
(Limited to 6 couples each day)
Click here to get connected to KMAC's Clay Date.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.