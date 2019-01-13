LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Designers are letting their imaginations run wild with the seventh-annual KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway event in April.
But first they want to give you glimpse of what's to come.
The "Launch Party" happens on Thursday, January 24th from 6-8 p.m. at the KMAC Museum, 715 West Main Street.
It's FREE to the public.
KMAC Couture is a wearable art runway show presented by KMAC Museum on the second Saturday in April.
This event offers a unique way to experience the Museum by featuring and supporting emerging and established artists, costumers, designers, and milliners.
They create original couture pieces of wearable art and conceptual fashion designs.
About 50 unique pieces will walk the runway before an audience of more than 600 people.
The proceeds from this event all go to support the educational and exhibition programming of the Museum throughout the year.
Approximately 100,000 people benefit from KMAC's programming each year.
KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway is April 20, 2019.
Click here to learn more about KMAC Couture: Art Walks the Runway.
